Desmond, von Wilpert lead in key 48th Congressional District race
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - UPDATE 6/2 10:30 p.m.
Democratic incumbent Dr. Raul Ruiz running for re-election in California's 25th Congressional District.
He's out in front with the state reporting him having 58.9% of the vote, at 44,301 right now.
Republican Joe Males leading the pack to face him in the general election. He's at 20.2%, with 15,206 votes at this time.
Registration heavily favors Democrats in this district.
UPDATE 6/2 9:00 p.m.
Early results from California Secretary of State page, show Republican Jim Desmond leading the race.
The state reports Desmond has 36.1% of the vote, at 16,706 votes so far.
Democrat Marni von Wilpert currently holds 20.0% of the vote, at 9,233 votes so far.
6/2 2:30 p.m.
Coachella Valley communities are part of key congressional races on Tuesday’s primary election ballot.
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One of those is California’s newly redrawn 48th Congressional District, which now includes Palm Springs, Indian Wells, Aguanga, Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove and Mountain Center.
The district was reshaped under Proposition 50, bringing those communities into a district that stretches across western Riverside County and portions of San Diego County.
The primary marks the first election under the new boundaries, which transformed what had been a Republican-leaning district into one that now favors Democrats.
Communities across the desert remain part of California's 25th Congressional District, represented by incumbent Democrat Rep. Raul Ruiz.
Ruiz is facing Republican challengers Joe Males, Ceci Andrade Truman and Ronald Huffman.
The outcomes of both races will help determine who represents Coachella Valley communities in Congress.
Polls remain open until 8 p.m.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.