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Highway 74 back open after deadly shooting causes hours-long closure

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today at 12:29 AM
Published 3:39 PM

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Highway 74 was fully reopened overnight after a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon near Anza led to an hours-long closure.

The shooting was reported at around 2:10 p.m. on Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive. The California Highway Patrol said the incident was reported as a traffic crash and possible shots fired call on Highway 74 involving a tow truck and two other vehicles.

CHP added that the tow truck continued westbound on State Route 74 through a road construction closure near Palm Canyon, where a shooting occurred between two individuals.

One person was airlifted to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where they were pronounced deceased

Authorities said an additional person was detained at the scene.

Highway 74 was fully closed between the bottom of the hill in Palm Desert and SR-371 for several hours. By 10 p.m., the closure was shifted to SR-371 and Palm Canyon Drive.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CHP San Gorgonio Pass Area office at 951-846-5300.

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