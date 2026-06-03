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Avanza elección primaria en Calexico

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Published 5:35 AM

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (KYMA).- Desde las 7 de la mañana de este martes, comenzó la operación de los 14 centros de votación que se instalaron en todo el condado, donde de acuerdo al registro de elecciones, esperan obtener mayor respuesta de Calexico, Brawley y El Centro.

En la biblioteca Camarena, la afluencia fue constante, fueron jóvenes y adultos mayores los que principalmente acudieron, con el nuevo mecanismo de localización fue fácil que pudieran acceder a su boleta y así votar sin contratiempo.

En el edificio de Mario Esquer, del lado oeste de la ciudad, la votación fluyó más lenta, ahí se encuentran cinco personas que fueron capacitadas y que cuentan con la información necesaria para auxiliar a los votantes, ya se para votar en el lugar o simplemente depositar su boleta en los buzones.

Las votaciones concluirán a las 8 de la noche, para posteriormente comenzar a desahogar los resultados preliminares de la elección, donde se deciden cerca de 13 puestos entre locales y estatales.

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