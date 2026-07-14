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Local Forecast

Heat & humidity persists

By
Updated
today at 6:52 AM
Published 5:46 AM

Monsoonal flow continues to increase dew points and humidity through the rest of the week, along with a surge in temps, too. Dew points will be well in the 60s for much of today.

The monsoonal outbreak brings in moisture from the south and east, complicating the already hot forecast.

The confluence of heat and humidity has prompted an Extreme Heat Warning for tomorrow and Thursday as temps hit the one-teens.

Temps today will push close to 100, and climb even higher tomorrow.

Highs actually drop into the weekend, and we see a modest retreat of that humidity through early next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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