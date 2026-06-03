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Sin incidentes elección primaria en Imperial

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA) – Aunque el conteo de votos continúa avanzando hasta la tarde de este miércoles, uno de los datos más claros que han dejado las elecciones primarias de este martes en el Condado Imperial es la baja participación ciudadana, esto a pesar de la facilidad de los votantes con la nueva modalidad de centro de votación e incluso el fácil acceso a su boleta.

De acuerdo con los resultados preliminares, hasta la tarde de este miércoles habían emitido su voto 11 mil 324 personas, lo que representa apenas el 11.9 por ciento de los 94 mil 917 votantes registrados en el condado, de acuerdo a datos preliminares.

En la contienda por el Distrito 1 de la Mesa de Supervisores, los resultados preliminares muestran una ventaja para Enrique “Kike” Alvarado, quien registra cerca del 49.4 por ciento de los votos, Telemundo acudió a platicar con el y señaló decirse sorprendido pero satisfecho,

“No esperaba los resultados como salieron. Pensaba que iba a estar un poquito más apretado, pero estoy muy feliz con los resultados y cómo está saliendo todo”, dijo el candidato.

La jornada electoral se desarrolló sin incidentes mayores y contó con la participación de votantes que acudieron por primera vez a las urnas.

Autoridades electorales continuarán contabilizando las boletas recibidas en los próximos días antes de certificar oficialmente los resultados de esta elección primaria.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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