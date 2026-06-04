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Fire damages mobile home in Thermal

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
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Published 9:59 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire damaged a double-wide mobile home in Thermal Thursday night.

The fire was reported at around 8:35 p.m. on the 69000 block of Fillmore Street.

Authorities said the blaze was contained to the structure. Crews were expected to remain on scene until a little after midnight for salvage and overhaul.

There was no word on whether there were any residents displaced or the possible cause of the fire.

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