County fire engine, sedan collide at Hemet intersection, causing injuries

HEMET, Calif. (KESQ) - A Riverside County Fire Department engine and sedan collided today at a Hemet intersection, leaving the driver of the smaller vehicle injured and trapped -- as well as three firefighters hurt.

The crash happened at 12:24 p.m. Friday -- and was immediately reported by the engine crew -- at the intersection of Domenigoni Parkway and State Street.

Cal Fire Capt. John Clingingsmith told City News Service the crew was en route to a blaze burning along Highway 74 at the western edge of the San Bernardino National Forest when the collision occurred.

The circumstances were not immediately known, including exactly what precipitated the crash.

Personnel from the Hemet Fire and Police departments, as well as California Highway Patrol officers and additional county fire crews, were sent to the location.

The driver of the sedan, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered unspecified moderate to major injuries and was unable to get out of the wreckage, requiring extrication by Hemet firefighters, according to reports from the scene.

The three county firefighters aboard the engine were injured, but reportedly not critically. Confirmation of the extent of their injuries was not immediately available. They were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for further evaluation and treatment, officials said.

The motorist was taken to another facility for care.

The intersection was shut down by municipal police and CHP officers while a preliminary investigation was initiated.

The CHP will be tasked with handling the investigation because a state vehicle -- the fire engine -- was involved. The county has contracted with Cal Fire for fire protection and emergency services since the 1940s.