Skip to Content
News

Lanzan en Somerton programa de verano “nuestros niños” enfocado en la formación de futuros profesionales de la salud

By
New
Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

Somerton , Arizona.– El College of Health Careers de Somerton anunció el inicio del programa de “nuestros niños”, un programa de verano diseñado para involucrar a estudiantes de high school en actividades relacionadas con la salud y el servicio comunitario en diversas comunidades del sur del condado durante un periodo de seis semanas.

La iniciativa tiene como objetivo despertar el interés de los jóvenes por las carreras del sector salud, al tiempo que les brinda capacitación práctica en temas de atención comunitaria, primeros auxilios, respuesta a emergencias y servicio a la población. A través de actividades educativas y de participación comunitaria, los estudiantes tendrán la oportunidad de adquirir conocimientos que podrían resultar fundamentales tanto para su desarrollo profesional como para ayudar a otras personas en situaciones de necesidad.

Los resultados obtenidos por participantes de ediciones anteriores demuestran el impacto que puede tener esta formación. Dos estudiantes fueron reconocidos recientemente por actuar de manera decisiva en emergencias médicas y salvar la vida de dos personas..

Autoridades del College of Health Careers destacaron que estos hechos reflejan el valor de preparar a los jóvenes en conocimientos básicos de salud y atención de emergencias, ya que estas habilidades pueden marcar la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte cuando ocurre una situación crítica.

Con el inicio de una nueva edición de “nuestros niños”, la institución espera continuar formando jóvenes comprometidos con el bienestar de sus comunidades y motivarlos a considerar una futura carrera en el campo de la salud.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.