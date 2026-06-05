Palm Springs Unified offering free summer meals for children across the Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — As summer break begins, Palm Springs Unified School District is once again providing free meals to children and teens across the Coachella Valley, helping ensure no child goes hungry while school is out of session.

District officials say the need for summer meal programs continues to grow. Last summer alone, Palm Springs Unified served more than 99,600 meals to children throughout the valley, from Desert Hot Springs to Mecca.

"We've seen the need increase every year," said Sarah Phelps, Director of Nutrition Services for Palm Springs Unified School District. "There are families who simply don't have the resources to provide meals during the summer months, and we're here to help."

The district's Summer Feeding Program offers free breakfasts and lunches to anyone 18 years old and younger, regardless of where they live or attend school. No registration, identification, or proof of income is required.

Assistant Director of Nutrition Services Adam Brown said the program will operate at up to 20 sites throughout the desert, serving children in communities including Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, La Quinta, and Mecca.

Brown said families have already begun calling the district looking for information about meal locations and schedules. He noted that the program plays a critical role for many households that rely on school meals during the academic year.

District officials estimate thousands of meals will be served each day throughout the summer. Meals include options such as breakfast croissant sandwiches, fresh muffins, chef salads, burritos, chicken wings, chicken and waffles, fresh fruit, milk, and water.

Phelps said many families express deep gratitude for the assistance, with some parents becoming emotional when receiving help.

"Some families are in tears because they're so thankful to have food available for their children," Phelps said. "We just want families to know there's no shame in coming to eat with us."

The program is supported by a team of nearly 40 nutrition services employees who spend the summer preparing and packaging fresh meals for children across the valley.

Chef Manager Leticia Garcia, who is also a mother, said access to nutritious food is essential for children's well-being and success.

She emphasized that children cannot focus, learn, or thrive when they're hungry and encouraged families who may be struggling to take advantage of the free meals available.

Free meals will be offered at several Palm Springs Unified campuses throughout the summer. Most sites will serve breakfast in the morning and lunch around midday, though schedules vary by location.

The district says all children 18 and younger are welcome to participate. A complete list of meal sites and serving times can be found at PSUSDNutrition.com.