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TODEC to host food drive for immigrant families in Coachella

TELEMUNDO 15
By
Updated
today at 11:10 AM
Published 10:17 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) — TODEC will host a solidarity food drive to support immigrant families across the Coachella Valley and Inland Empire.

The organization is inviting community members to donate food, hygiene products, and other new essential items that could help families in need.

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at TODEC's Coachella office, located at 1560 Sixth Street. Additional drop-off locations will be available in Perris and Victorville.

TODEC says the drive is intended to show solidarity with impacted immigrant families while helping provide essential resources.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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