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Brush fire burning alongside railroad tracks near Cathedral City

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Published 2:52 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that ignited in the tamarisk trees alongside the railroad tracks adjacent to the I-10 freeway, just west of the Bob Hope Drive overpass.

That fire igniting around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon with multiple engines on scene.

Authorities have yet to release a cause of that fire, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

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Bruno Lopez-Vega

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