Skip to Content
News

Dating apps raise safety concerns as experts warn of sexual violence risks

MGN Online
By
Published 11:14 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — As more people turn to dating apps to meet potential partners, experts say safety and awareness remain key concerns in the digital dating world.

Apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge have made it easier to connect with others, but they also come with risks ranging from fake profiles to unwanted contact and scams.

As online dating continues to grow in popularity, safety experts stress the importance of staying cautious while making digital connections.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Dakota Makinen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.