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Desert Hot Springs Police arrest woman who led officers on pursuit after thinking they were part of ICE operation

DHSPD
By
today at 4:31 PM
Published 4:29 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A woman was arrested after a pursuit stemming from her mistakenly believing Desert Hot Springs police officers were taking part in an ICE immigration enforcement operation.

The incident happened on Monday when DHSPD detectives were assisting a county task force conducting compliance checks on registered sex offenders and parolees under supervision for violent sex crimes, the department wrote on social media.

"During one of these compliance operations, an adult female from Desert Hot Springs mistakenly believed the officers were part of a federal ICE immigration enforcement operation," police wrote. "The female drove past the location multiple times while attempting to record what she believed were federal ICE agents. During these actions, she drove recklessly and came close to striking investigators with her vehicle."

Police attempted a traffic stop; however, the driver did not yield to officers.

"The driver continued to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, where she was ultimately taken into custody," police wrote.

The woman faces charges of reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, and misdemeanor evading. Her identity was not released.

"This incident serves as an important reminder that interfering with law enforcement operations can create dangerous situations for officers, investigators, and members of the public. Regardless of personal opinions or assumptions about an enforcement action, individuals should maintain a safe distance, obey all traffic laws, and comply with lawful orders from law enforcement officers.

When emergency lights are activated, drivers are required to safely yield and stop. Reckless driving and failure to yield place everyone at risk and can result in criminal charges."

-Desert Hot Springs Police Department

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