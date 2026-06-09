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Authorities share video of hoist rescue of hiker in Palm Springs

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today at 1:35 PM
Published 12:57 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities shared video of a hoist rescue of a 71-year-old hiker who was reported missing in Palm Springs on Friday.

The hiker was reported missing at around 4:40 p.m., according to the Palm Springs Police Department. At 7:20 p.m., a hiker called dispatch to report that he had located an injured man on the Museum Trail.

Responding personnel confirmed that the injured individual was the missing man.

The Palm Springs Fire Department, Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue, along with the California Highway Patrol, coordinated a rescue operation to safely extricate the injured hiker from the trail. He was then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

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