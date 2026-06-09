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Familia de Calexico severamente afectada por incendio

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – La familia Zamarripa, sufrió un severo incendio el pasado 3 de junio en su vivienda en la ciudad de Calexico, solo una parted de la vivienda logró salvarse, pero las pérdidas generadas en áreas comunes hacen que sea inhabitable el lugar, tres niños y un adulto mayor se encontraban en la vivienda, afortunadamente fueron puestos a salvo, sin embargo, las llamas se expandieron y afectaron el lugar que por 12 años fue su hogar.

““Es algo nuevo para nosotros que no le deseamos a nadie. Es una sensación muy, muy complicada de explicar a tres niños pequeños que extrañan su casa. Quieren estar en su casa y preguntan qué pasó. Y, bueno, es un shock para todos.” dijo Stephanie Zamarripa, madre de familia y propietaria.

Ella es asistente y su esposo se dedica a la pintura, a pesar de que tenían seguro, aún no se ha hecho un peritaje por parte de la empresa responsable, bomberos determinó que el siniestro inició en el area del asador.

Actualmente, familiares se encuentran apoyandolos, a través de un GoFundMe que creo una amiga de la familia para apoyarlos en su adaptación, ellos actualmente viven en Mexicali, ante una falta de hogar.

Para donar a través de GoFundMe, haz clic aquí.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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