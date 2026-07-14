Skip to Content
Weather

Hotter & Humid as Monsoonal Moisture Continues

By
Updated
today at 3:43 PM
Published 3:30 PM

The hottest weather of the week arrives today through Thursday, with highs peaking tomorrow around 113 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning in effect as highs climb into the lower to middle 110s across the Coachella Valley. While temperatures are dangerous, the combo of heat and elevated humidity will make it feel far more uncomfortable, with warm overnight lows offering very little relief. In fact overnight lows through the rest of the week only drop between about 83-90 degrees.

A stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out over the mountains today, but storm chances remain very limited for the valley itself through midweek. By Thursday and into the weekend, a little more monsoonal moisture returns, bringing slightly better chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the mountains and desert.

High temperatures ease back closer to seasonal levels (just below normal) by the weekend, though humidity will remain elevated and keep conditions feeling extremely muggy. Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures stay near average with continued opportunities for monsoonal showers and thunderstorms across higher terrain.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.