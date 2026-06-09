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La CBP advierte a los viajeros sobre retrasos y obras en el puerto de entrada San Luis I

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de EE. UU. (CBP) advierte a los viajeros que prevean posibles retrasos al desplazarse desde San Luis, México, hacia Estados Unidos a través de los carriles para vehículos del puerto de entrada San Luis I.

Según la CBP, las obras de construcción en el puerto de entrada comenzarán el sábado 20 de junio de 2026 y se prolongarán durante un periodo de cuatro a cinco meses.

Durante ese tiempo, la CBP indica que los equipos instalarán nuevos equipos para mejorar las operaciones y la infraestructura, y añade: «Si bien el procesamiento de vehículos continuará, los viajeros deben prever posibles demoras».

La CBP recomienda a los viajeros que prevean tiempo adicional al cruzar la frontera y que consulten los tiempos de espera en la frontera a través de su sitio web o la aplicación Border Wait Times.

Para obtener más información, haga clic aquí.

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