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Desert Hot Springs Planning Commission approves 1-million-square-foot warehouse

Desert Hot Springs Planning Commission
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Published 10:39 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- A new warehouse could be coming to Desert Hot Springs, despite some residents concerns. 

Desert Hot Springs Planning Commission unanimously approved the 'Snider Logistic Center' development permit and a preparation of an environmental impact report Tuesday evening.

City documents say the proposed project would consist of a 1,002,109-square-foot, two-story industrial building on an approximately 64.58-acre site located on Calle de los Romos, off 19th Ave.

During the meeting, some residents expressed concerns about the environmental impact of a large scale warehouse, including air pollution from trucks and traffic impacts.

The commission clarified the project will move forward with explicit language that it will not serve as a data center or ICE facility.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with city officials and concerned residents about the project and it's impact on the community.

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Athena Jreij

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