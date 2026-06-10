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USPS warns of dog bite risks for letter carriers

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Published 9:47 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) — The U.S. Postal Service is raising awareness about dog bite prevention as California continues to lead the nation in reported attacks on letter carriers.

USPS says more than 770 postal employees were bitten by dogs in California last year, the highest total of any state. The agency is encouraging pet owners to take precautions to help protect delivery workers and ensure uninterrupted mail service.

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Dakota Makinen

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