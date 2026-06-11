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Desert Healthcare District board director Greg Rodriguez applies for CEO role

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Published 12:49 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Healthcare District and Foundation Board Director Greg Rodriguez has resigned from his role effective immediately today to apply for the CEO position left vacant after former CEO Chris Christensen was terminated last month.

"It has truly been a pleasure to serve alongside my fellow board members and to have the incredible support of the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation staff,'' Rodriguez said in an email addressed to board members and staff.

Rodriguez has served as vice president for the organization since November 2024. He is currently employed as deputy director for government affairs and community engagement for the county's Housing and Workforce Solutions Department.

"Greg has been a valued member of our board, and we are grateful for his service and dedication to our community,'' Board President Kimberly Barraza said in a statement.

Chris Christensen was terminated from his position after the district's board unanimously voted him out during a closed session meeting.   

Although no specific details were provided as to why he was terminated, Barraza raised concerns about his judgment and ethics during the meeting in May.

Chief Program Officer Donna Craig, who has been with the organization for 21 years, was named interim CEO pending a search for a permanent successor.

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