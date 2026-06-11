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FIND Regional Food Bank CEO Debbie Espinosa to depart for leadership role at harvesters

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today at 11:15 AM
Published 11:05 AM

INDIO, Calif. — FIND Regional Food Bank announced that President and CEO Debbie Espinosa will step down on Aug. 28, 2026, after more than eight years leading the organization. She will become President and CEO of Harvesters, the Feeding America food bank serving 27 counties across Missouri and Kansas.

Since joining FIND in 2018, Espinosa has overseen significant growth in the organization's hunger-relief efforts, including the opening of a 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Indio that expanded food storage capacity and supports workforce development programs.

Espinosa has also served nationally as chair of Feeding America’s National Council of food banks and as a member of the organization’s national board.

“Returning to lead Harvesters brings my career full circle,” Espinosa said. “At the same time, leaving the Coachella Valley is one of the hardest decisions I have ever made because of how deeply I love this community.”

The FIND Regional Food Bank Board of Directors will appoint an interim CEO before Espinosa’s departure and launch a national search for her successor this fall. Espinosa will remain involved as an advisor to support the leadership transition.

“Debbie leaves FIND stronger than she found it,” said Board Chair Tricia Pearce. “Her leadership expanded our capacity, strengthened our programs, and deepened our impact across the region.”

FIND Regional Food Bank said it remains committed to providing food and resources to families throughout California’s Southeastern Desert Region during the transition.

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