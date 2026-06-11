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Indio Police officer arrested on suspicion of brandishing and witness dissuasion

Salvador Cardenas
RSO
Salvador Cardenas
By
today at 12:10 PM
Published 11:45 AM

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. — An Indio Police Officer was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of brandishing a firearm and dissuading a witness, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.''

Salvador Cardenas, 30, of Joshua Tree, was arrested following an investigation into a report of reports involving a firearm-related incident and alleged witness intimidation that came in April.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Riverside Sheriff’s Emergency Service Team located the suspect's vehicle near Interstate 10 and State Route 62. Authorities conducted a traffic stop and took Cardenas into custody without incident.

Following the arrest, deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 7000 block of Sunny Vista Road in Joshua Tree. During the search, investigators reportedly located evidence related to the alleged crimes.

Cardenas was subsequently booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on charges of brandishing a firearm and dissuading a witness.

The investigation remains active.

The Indio Police Department issued a statement on the arrest:

"The Indio Police Department holds all employees to high standards of professionalism and accountability. Officer Cardenas has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and an internal administrative investigation.  As this remains an active investigation being conducted by an outside agency, the Indio Police Department will direct inquiries to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. We are cooperating fully with their investigation and will continue to monitor the matter as it progresses."

-Indio Police Department statement

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Investigator Adonis Glasper of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at 760-863-8990. Information may also be provided through Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951-776-1099

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