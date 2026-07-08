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Local Forecast

Heatwave continues through the week

By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:00 AM

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through tomorrow at 8 p.m., but even Friday will remain much hotter than normal.

Highs today are likely to be 6 degrees above seasonal norms.

High pressure is the driving force behind the heatwave.

Be sure you're following those heat safety protocols and keeping yourself and your family safe during these extreme temps.

Temps finally drop back toward seasonal norms as we head into the weekend. That cooling will also include a bit of humidity through early next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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