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33 physicians graduate from Desert Regional Program, several remaining in the desert

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:12 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Desert Regional Medical Center is celebrating 33 graduating physicians and many are choosing to stay in the Coachella Valley to continue caring for local patients.

The graduates are being honored during the hospital's 2026 Graduate Medical Education graduation ceremony at the Palm Springs Air Museum. The class includes physicians from Emergency Medicine, Family Medicine, Surgical Critical Care, Emergency Ultrasound and Transitional Year programs.

News Channel 3 is speaking with graduates about their journey to becoming doctors, the patients who have shaped their careers and why many are choosing to continue practicing medicine in the Coachella Valley.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates from the graduation ceremony.

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Dakota Makinen

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