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Average Riverside County gas price drops for 22nd time in 23 days

MGN
By
New
Published 1:49 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 22nd time in 23 days, decreasing 2.7 cents to $5.643, its lowest amount since March 20.   

The average price has dropped 42 cents over the past 23 days, including 2.1 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped 18 consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed decreasing Tuesday.

The average price is 16.7 cents less than one week ago and 44.2 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.172 more than one year ago.   

"Drivers are seeing some welcome relief at the pump as crude oil prices remain below $100 per barrel, helping to push gas prices lower than they were just a week ago,'' Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist, said in a statement released Thursday.  

The national average price dropped for the 22nd consecutive day, decreasing 2.1 cents to $4.108, its lowest amount since April 26. It has fallen 45.6 cents over the past 22 days, including 2.2 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 11.2 cents less than one week ago and 39.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 98 cents more than one year ago.

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