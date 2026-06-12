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YouMail launches National Spam Reporting Center

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today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:46 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - In just the month of May alone, Americans received over 4 billion robocalls, which is roughly 1500 calls a second. When it comes to the 760 area code, last year there were nearly 162 million robocalls.

Scams and telemarketing calls account for nearly half of these calls, but now Southern California company YouMail has launched the National Spam Reporting Center, a free no-registration tool that lets anyone submit a suspicious phone number in just seconds.

News Channel 3 anchor Peter Daut spoke about it today with Youmail CEO Alex Quilici.

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Peter Daut

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