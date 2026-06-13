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Families beat the heat at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center

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Published 4:33 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — As triple-digit temperatures return to the Coachella Valley, many families are looking for ways to stay cool while enjoying summer break. The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is proving to be a popular destination for both local residents and visitors.

Guests at the water park said the facility offers a fun way to escape the desert heat while spending time with family and friends. Many shared that swimming and enjoying the attractions make summer more enjoyable, especially during the hottest days of the year.

Visitors also highlighted the importance of practicing heat safety. They recommended staying hydrated, wearing lightweight clothing, taking breaks from the sun, and limiting time outdoors during peak heat.

For active children and athletes, drinking plenty of water and avoiding overexertion are especially important as temperatures continue to climb.

Families from across Southern California said the Palm Desert Aquatic Center's pools, water slides, obstacle course, and shaded areas make it an appealing place to cool off during the summer months.

Health experts recommend drinking water regularly, seeking shade or air-conditioned spaces, and checking on vulnerable family members during periods of extreme heat.

As the Coachella Valley heads into another long, hot summer, the Palm Desert Aquatic Center is offering families a safe and refreshing way to beat the heat and enjoy the season.

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Timothy Foster

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