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Indio hosts first-ever Pride celebration in downtown

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New
Published 7:22 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — The City of Indio marked a milestone Friday night with its first-ever Pride celebration, bringing live music, community resources, and families together in the heart of downtown.

The free, all-ages event took over Center Stage from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., featuring performances from Julian and the Band, Giselle Woo & The Night Owls, and Mariachi Arcoíris. Food vendors and community booths were also set up throughout the space, creating a festival-like atmosphere in downtown Indio.

Organizers said the goal of the event was to create a welcoming environment that celebrated and supported the LGBTQ+ community while encouraging broader community connection across the Coachella Valley.

The Center Coachella was on site, offering outreach and resources for attendees and helping connect community members with local support services.

Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes said the celebration reflected the city’s values of inclusion and diversity, saying Indio embraces everyone and embraces diversity and culture, and that the community is welcome in the city.

City leaders and organizers said they hope the inaugural event will grow in the coming years and become an annual tradition in downtown Indio.

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