Skip to Content
News

Registered sex offender compliance operation in Indio leads to two arrests

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:58 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - On June 13, 2026, members of the Indio Police Department's Street Crimes Unit (SCU), Major Crimes Unit (MCU), Post-Release Accountability and Compliance Team (PACT), and the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team (RCCET) conducted a registered sex offender compliance operation throughout the City of Indio.

The operation focused on verifying compliance with California's sex offender registration requirements and ensuring registrants were residing at their reported addresses.

During the operation, investigators conducted compliance checks at 14 registered sex offender residences. Ten registrants were contacted, verified to be living at their reported addresses, and found to be in compliance with their registration requirements.

Four registrants were determined to be out of compliance for failing to update their address information as required by law. Criminal cases will be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

In addition, investigators arrested Emilio Diaz, age 32, on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Daniel Candelario Delgadillo, age 54, was also arrested for violating the terms of his felony probation after being found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Registered sex offender compliance operations are conducted periodically to verify compliance with state registration laws, hold offenders accountable, and enhance public safety. The Indio Police Department say they remain committed to proactive enforcement efforts that support community safety and ensure compliance with registration requirements.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jonathan Ramont

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.