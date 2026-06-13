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Shop Local Rancho Mirage cards give shoppers and diners extra purchasing power

KESQ
By
today at 7:01 AM
Published 7:00 AM

Rancho Mirage, Calif. — The City of Rancho Mirage is helping local businesses and restaurants this summer, and helping people stretch their dollars.

The “Shop Local Rancho Mirage Gift Card” program’s latest offer is a 50-percent bonus to anyone who purchases a Shop Local gift card. There's a week to go for this latest deal, which has to be purchased and used by Friday, June 19.

It’s good at approximately 70 local Rancho Mirage businesses, offering customers discounts on dining or shopping purchases while also helping retailers and restaurants during our typically slower summer months. 

Rancho Mirage City Councilmember Steve Downs said, “So the whole idea is to provide an incentive for residents to go to our restaurants, go to our retail businesses, spend money at our retail businesses at times of the year when it makes sense to incent them to do that and help our businesses.”

A $200 gift card purchase will also include an extra $100 from the city, giving purchasers $300 to spend at Rancho Mirage businesses.

Down said, “It’s a great program for the employees; they stay employed. And it’s a great program for our residents. They get a great benefit from it.”

Downs says the city has issued nearly 3,800 gift cards and helped support businesses to the tune of $600,000 since starting the program two years ago.

Another bonus offer will launch on July 22 if approved by the city council to support the chamber’s Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage.

You can purchase a gift card here: https://rancho-mirage-ca.yiftee.com/

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