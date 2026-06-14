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Brush fire torches dozens of acres near Mecca

ALERTCalifornia
By
today at 3:41 PM
Published 3:32 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) – Multiple local fire engines are responding to a brush fire burning in the area of Avenue 72 and Buchanan Street between Mecca and Oasis.

The fire sparked around 2:43 p.m. just off of Highway 86.

CAL FIRE says the fire has burned approximately 40 acres thus far, burning in heavy fuels at a dangerous rate of spread, and additional engines have been requested.

There's no word on a cause of that fire or any injuries, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

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Bruno Lopez-Vega

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