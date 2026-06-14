Dr. Carreón Foundation awards 120 scholarships to Coachella Valley students

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — More than 100 students from across the Coachella Valley are one step closer to achieving their educational goals after receiving scholarships from the Dr. Carreón Foundation.

The nonprofit organization celebrated its annual scholarship awards ceremony Sunday at Shadow Hills High School, recognizing the Class of 2026 and students continuing their higher education. This year, the foundation awarded 120 scholarships totaling more than $160,000.

Foundation Executive Director Ricardo Loretta said the event brings together students, families, educators, donors, and community leaders to celebrate the recipients' hard work and dedication while encouraging them as they continue their educational journeys.

The foundation also marked another milestone, celebrating its selection as the 2026 Outstanding Philanthropic Organization by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

For scholarship recipient Emely Chavez, a fourth-semester nursing student, the financial assistance comes at a critical time.

Chavez said the scholarship will help cover the growing costs of college as she enters her final year of studies. As a first-generation college student, she said community support like this helps students pursue careers that may not have been possible otherwise.

She hopes to become an emergency room nurse and remain in the Coachella Valley, serving patients in her hometown.

Local leaders say the scholarships have a lasting impact beyond helping students pay for tuition.

Indio City Councilmember Glenn Miller, who has helped review scholarship applications for the foundation, said rising costs for tuition, housing, transportation, and other expenses make financial assistance more important than ever. He noted that many recipients go on to attend universities across the country before returning to the Coachella Valley to give back to their communities.

La Quinta City Councilmember Steve Sanchez said education should not be limited by financial barriers. He added that scholarships help students focus on their studies and invest in their futures, ultimately benefiting the entire region.

The Dr. Carreón Foundation was established in 1991 by the late Dr. Reynaldo J. Carreón to promote educational opportunities. In 2023, the scholarship program expanded to support students from all minority ethnic backgrounds.

With this year's awards, the foundation has provided nearly $3 million in scholarships to almost 1,420 students since its founding. Recipients have gone on to attend schools both locally and nationwide, including College of the Desert, CSUSB Palm Desert, UCLA, USC, MIT, and Harvard University.

Foundation leaders say the continued growth of the scholarship program has been made possible through community partnerships, individual donors, local Rotary clubs, OneFuture Coachella Valley, Desert Healthcare District & Foundation, and other supporters.

Funds raised through the annual scholarship luncheon will help support next year's scholarship recipients.