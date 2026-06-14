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Mobile home destroyed in Cabazon fire

KESQ
By
Published 3:44 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A mobile home fire on Esperanza Avenue and Elm Street was contained by crews around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

CalFire reports the fire broke out at 12:27 p.m., burning about half an acre of vegetation in the area. The flames destroyed a residential mobile home and outbuilding, before being fully contained by air and ground resources.

No injuries were reported and crews will remain on scene to mop up the area.

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Athena Jreij

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