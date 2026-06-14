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Three hikers rescued near Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Desert Mountain Apothecary / Pexels
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Published 3:51 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Three hikers were rescued Saturday evening near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, according to Cal Fire and Riverside County Sheriff's.

Cal Fire conducted a remote area rescue on Willow Creek Trail in the Mount San Jacinto wilderness area, around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A Riverside Sheriff's helicopter was contacted during the rescue and made multiple attempts to help, but was unable to due to high winds.

Officials say crews were able to access the hikers around 10:18 p.m., when all were hiked out on foot by the Riverside County Sheriff Mountain Rescue Team.

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Athena Jreij

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