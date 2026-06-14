What fans can expect at the first-ever Dancing with the Stars Con

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — After entertaining audiences for more than two decades, Dancing with the Stars is giving fans a new way to celebrate the hit ABC competition series.

The first-ever Dancing with the Stars Con is coming to Palm Springs later this summer, bringing together professional dancers, celebrity contestants and fans for a three-day event filled with live entertainment and interactive experiences.

I spoke with pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten, who say the convention is designed for everyone, from longtime viewers who have followed the show since its early seasons to newer fans discovering the ballroom competition.

"It's going to be a weekend of fun," Slater said. "Whether you've been watching since season one or you're a brand-new fan, you get to celebrate the journey of Dancing with the Stars."

The convention will feature a different lineup of activities each day. Friday will kick off with "Glitter Games," an interactive game-show style event featuring pros, celebrities and fans. Saturday will showcase live dance performances, including special reunions between professional dancers and some of their former celebrity partners. Sunday's events will put fans in the spotlight, giving selected attendees the opportunity to rehearse with the pros, get the full ballroom experience and perform in front of an audience.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can also take dance classes, attend panel discussions and participate in interactive activities. Organizers also plan to showcase iconic costumes and memorabilia from the series, along with recreated ballroom spaces inspired by the show.

Bersten said the convention offers something fans have never experienced before.

"We've toured around the country, but we're usually only in one place for a day. This gives fans a chance to spend an entire weekend with us and really experience what Dancing with the Stars is all about," he said.

The event will also reunite several professional dancers with former celebrity partners for special performances, with some of the show's most memorable dances returning to the stage.

For Slater, one of the biggest highlights is giving fans the chance to be part of the action.

"It's not just about watching. Fans can dance with us, play games with us and even become part of the show," she said.

Slater and Bersten said Palm Springs was a natural fit to host the inaugural event, adding that the Coachella Valley's energy and enthusiastic fan base make it the perfect setting.

As Dancing with the Stars prepares for its milestone 35th season, the convention aims to bring together longtime viewers and new fans alike for a one-of-a-kind celebration of the beloved series.

Dancing with the Stars Con is scheduled for July 31 - August 2nd, 2026, in Palm Springs. For tickets, event schedules and additional information, visit https://dwtscon.com.