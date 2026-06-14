World Cup encourages youth athletes to continue training, pursuing their goals

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The 2026 FIFA World Cup showcases the top athletes in the sport, and for local soccer players, they couldn't be more excited to watch them play.

Soccer has grown immensely in the Coachella Valley, and for local coaches, it's meant everything to them.

“Youth soccer, especially in the Eastern Coachella Valley," Johnny Alvarado said. "I mean, it's a culture.”

Alvarado is the head coach for the SoCal Elite U14 team with Miran FC Coachella. It's a team made up of youth athletes with a deep passion and drive for playing soccer.

“I love how the intensity in the sport and how everybody gets together of love and pride,” athlete Juan Alvarado said.

“[I love] how fast paced it is," athlete Micah Phillips said. "I get to use my speed and that I use different muscles.“

For these athletes, their love of the sport translates to their work ethic. Phillips spends hours a day training with hopes it'll help him reach his goals.

“I train Monday, Wednesday and Friday and on Sunday with Coach Shane for speed, conditioning and strength," Phillips said. "My family never played soccer, so I want to be the first person to go pro in soccer.”

For Phillips, waking up at 6 a.m. to train three days a week just shows his confidence and discipline. His coach recognizes how much of a difference that can make in Phillips's chance at success.

“That extra does help because they only train with me six hours a week," Johnny Alvarado said. "And that's not enough for somebody that wants a little more with the sport.”

It's a commitment these athletes have to the sport that's only increasing with the World Cup back in the United States for the first time since 1994.

“What would it mean to you to reach the World Cup level like we're about to see this week?” News Channel 3's Kendall Flynn asked Phillips.

“That would be amazing," Phillips said. "I would love it. I would want to beat Pele's record of three World Cups. I want to win four World Cups for USA.”

Head coach Alvarado tells me he already sees the determination his young athlete have to better their game on a daily basis, and he's hoping the World Cup only serves as more inspiration.

“I hope that they watch one as a fan, but also a learning experience," Alvarado said. "They could see the players that play their positions and see what they do when they don't have the ball. All those little details.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the excitement from the community.