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ABC Recovery Center Celebrates $27M Campus Grand Opening in Indio

ABC Recovery Center
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Published 8:06 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - ABC Recovery Center, a nonprofit organization that provides addiction treatment services for individuals and families, celebrated the grand opening of a $27 million state-funded campus expansion today in Indio.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held from 10:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. Monday at 44359 Palm St.   

The event also featured remarks from staff and city officials and guided tours of the facility.

"This moment represents more than new buildings -- it reflects hope, healing and the power of community,'' Chris Yingling, CEO of the nonprofit, said in a statement.  

The Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program campus added 120 new licensed beds across seven buildings, along with new residential spaces, clinical areas and wellness-focused amenities.

"Every space within this campus was designed intentionally -- to foster connection, dignity and healing,'' Yingling added.

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