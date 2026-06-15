Skip to Content
News

Fireworks warning ahead of Fourth of July

By
today at 8:24 PM
Published 7:51 PM

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ)- With the Fourth of July just weeks away, Palm Springs fire officials are reminding residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

During a demonstration, Palm Springs Fire Capt. Ronald Skyberg showed how dry, brittle brush can catch on fire almost instantly if struck by a spark from a firework.

“There was some construction going on, and there was a spark from a piece of machinery that set the mountain on fire. A spark from a piece of machinery is the same exact spark that set the mountain on fire... A spark doesn't know the difference. A spark is a spark” Skyberg said.

Officials say dry vegetation, high temperatures, and low humidity can create these conditions for a wildfire to ignite and spread.

Fire Marshal Taylor Teeple said that the city has a zero-tolerance policy on fireworks, including the so-called "safe and sane" fireworks.

Instead of lighting fireworks at home, officials encourage residents to attend a professional fireworks show.

Officials say anyone caught using fireworks within Palm Springs city limits can face a $1,000 fine.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kiera Seapy

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.