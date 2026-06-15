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Riverside County gas prices drop for 25th time in 26 Days

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Published 5:53 PM

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped today for the 25th time in 26 days, falling 1.3 cents to $5.583, its lowest amount since March 18.

Check Out Our Gas Gauge Section For Lowest Local Prices

The average price has dropped 48.2 cents over the past 26 days, including 1.6 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 17.6 cents less than one week ago and 48.7 cents less than one month ago, but $1.13 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 25th consecutive day, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.065, its lowest amount since April 24.

It has fallen 49.9 cents over the past 25 days, including 1.2 cents Sunday. The national average price is 9.9 cents less than one week ago and 46.3 cents less than one month ago, but 92.9 cents more than one year ago.

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Tommy Gallegos

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