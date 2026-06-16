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Ahead of fire season, Palm Springs Fire reveals new engines

Kiera Seapy
By
Updated
today at 5:47 PM
Published 11:57 AM

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ)- Following a story we first reported on in 2025, the Palm Springs Fire Department is finally putting new fire engines into service.

Fire season in the desert is always a concern and with this new equipment, this will improve response times and overall service.

Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado explains that delays about fire engines aren't unusual and that process could be up to five years.

"People aren't aware of just how long it takes. From the time that you recognize, you're going to need to replace a fire engine, to the time that they build it and deliver it. Five years is, it's an incredible amount of time” Alvarado says.

With these new engines also comes new trainings for the fire crew to walk through and learn.

Alvarado says “they'll be walking through, driving it, pumping water through it, and making sure they know how to operate it. And so that's an important safety factor we're going to. do"

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Kiera Seapy

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