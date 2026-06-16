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Mecca man killed in two-vehicle collision in Thermal

MGN
By
New
Published 1:53 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - A 26-year-old Mecca man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in the community of Thermal, authorities said today.   

Pablo Garcia Lopez was fatally injured at about 5 a.m. Saturday at Avenue 58 and Buchanan Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.   

A 2017 Acura RDX was traveling at an unspecified rate of speed eastbound on Avenue 58 when the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign for reasons unknown and crashed into a 2009 Toyota Camry, which was traveling northbound on Buchanan.

The impact caused both vehicles to overturn, the CHP said.   

Lopez, the Toyota driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Acura driver, whose identity was not revealed, sustained major injuries and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

No further details were immediately available.

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