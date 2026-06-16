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Palm Springs International ShortFest unveils 2026 jury and forum lineup

Palm Springs International Short film fest
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Published 10:22 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The 32nd Palm Springs International ShortFest has announced its 2026 jury members and industry-focused Forum programming, spotlighting topics ranging from artificial intelligence in filmmaking to pitching, producing, and career development for emerging filmmakers.

The Oscar-qualifying short film festival, sponsored by the City of Palm Springs, will run June 23–29, with screenings held at Festival Theaters and Forum events taking place at the Hilton Palm Springs.

Leading this year’s Best of the Festival jury are filmmaker Dana Ledoux Miller (Moana 2), acclaimed director Gus Van Sant, director and actress Julia Aks, and producer Kayla Foster (Your Monster). Additional juries will recognize achievements in animation, documentary, live-action, international, comedy, LGBTQ+, and student filmmaking categories.

Award winners will be announced June 28 across five Academy Award-qualifying categories, with total cash prizes of $30,000.

The annual ShortFest Forum will feature panels, roundtables, mentorship opportunities, and networking sessions designed to connect filmmakers with industry professionals.

The Forum will also host one-on-one mentorship sessions, festival programming discussions, and networking opportunities with agents, managers, producers, distributors, and development executives.

Widely regarded as one of North America’s premier short film showcases, Palm Springs International ShortFest serves as a launchpad for emerging filmmakers, providing industry access and Academy Award-qualifying opportunities for selected films.

The full festival and Forum schedule is available through the Palm Springs International Film Society.

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Tommy Gallegos

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