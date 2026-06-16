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Shore Fire prompts evacuations and road closures in Riverside County

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Published 10:26 AM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) — Thousands of acres have burned in Riverside County as the Shore Fire continues to threaten communities, forcing evacuations and prompting significant road closures.

The wildfire sparked around 3:23 p.m. Monday near Lake Shore Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road in the Badlands, southwest of Calimesa. Firefighters from Riverside County, Cal Fire, Hemet Fire Department, and Palm Springs Fire Department quickly responded to the blaze.

As the fire spread, Cal Fire issued mandatory evacuation orders for zones RVC-0231-B and RVC-0231-C, while several surrounding areas remained under evacuation warnings. Officials are urging residents in affected zones to leave immediately and stay informed through Cal Fire's evacuation map at fire.ca.gov.

The wildfire also disrupted travel across the region. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between Interstate 10 and Nason Street in Beaumont overnight, allowing firefighters to safely battle the flames and protect nearby communities. Eastbound traffic remained open, but officials warned that closures could continue as firefighting operations progress.

To support those displaced by the fire, Riverside County established an evacuation center for residents and their pets at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley. Large animals can be sheltered at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus in San Jacinto.

As of Tuesday morning, the Shore Fire had grown to 2,600 acres and was 25% contained. Fire crews continue to work in difficult terrain and changing weather conditions to slow the fire's spread and protect homes and infrastructure.

Officials are encouraging residents to monitor evacuation updates and road conditions as firefighting efforts continue.

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Timothy Foster

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