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Steven Sanchez concedes Riverside County Fourth Districts Supervisor race

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:00 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif (KESQ)- La Quinta City Councilmember Steve Sanchez has conceded the Riverside County Fourth Districts Supervisor race to V. Manuel Perez.

Councilmember Sanchez shared in a video on Facebook his disappointment with the outcome. He shared what election night was like for him, "I took a breath and I said a prayer not a prayer for me, a prayer for my opponent I pray that he governs faithfully."

Republican Steve Sanchez said, "My commitment to this community was never dependent on a particular election. See public service it was never about a title; it has always been about the people."

Democrat V. Manuel Perez has represented the Riverside County Fourth District since 2017.

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Isabella Carballoso

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