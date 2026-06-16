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Wildfire smoke impacting air quality in Coachella Valley

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New
Published 11:30 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a wildfire smoke advisory as smoke from the Shore Fire in Riverside County and the Mateo Fire in San Diego County impacts air quality across the region.

Officials say smoke could lead to unhealthy air quality levels in parts of the Coachella Valley. Residents who smell smoke or see ash are encouraged to limit outdoor activity and take precautions, especially those with respiratory conditions, older adults, and children.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on the fires and air quality conditions.

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Dakota Makinen

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