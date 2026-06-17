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 Betty Ford spotlights mental health challenges during gay Pride Month

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:45 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)- As Pride Month continues, experts at the Betty Ford Center are raising awareness about the mental health and substance use challenges facing LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Research shows members of the LGBTQIA+ community experience higher rates of addiction, depression, anxiety and trauma compared to the general population.

The Betty Ford Center says inclusive treatment programs that address both mental health and substance use disorders can help improve recovery outcomes for LGBTQIA+ patients.

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Dakota Makinen

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