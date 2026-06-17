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California’s tectonic systems at highest levels of stress in 1,000 years

MGN
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Published 11:14 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — A new study is drawing attention to earthquake risks across the Coachella Valley, finding that Southern California's San Andreas and San Jacinto fault systems are under some of the highest levels of stress seen in the past 1,000 years.

The research, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, found that stress has continued to build along the faults because of the long time since the last major earthquakes.

For the Coachella Valley, the findings are especially important because the southern San Andreas Fault runs along the eastern side of the valley and is considered one of California's most closely watched fault zones.

Scientists used computer models and centuries of earthquake history to study how the faults interact. They found that a future large earthquake could involve both the San Andreas and San Jacinto fault systems.

The study does not predict when a major earthquake will happen, but researchers say it highlights the need for communities to stay prepared. Emergency officials continue to encourage residents to have emergency kits, make family plans, and know what to do when an earthquake strikes.

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Timothy Foster

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