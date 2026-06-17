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DSRT Surf to Hold Hiring Event in Palm Desert

By
New
Published 12:32 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. — DSRT Surf, the new wave lagoon set to open in Palm Desert in late summer 2026, will host a hiring event on Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Willows Room inside Desert Willow Golf Resort.

The company is hiring for lifeguard and maintenance positions ahead of its opening. No appointment is necessary, and applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and valid ID.

The event provides an opportunity for job seekers to meet with hiring representatives and learn more about available positions at the upcoming surf destination.

The new surf park is expected to feature surfing, resort-style pools, pickleball, food, and family activities designed for both locals and tourists.

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Tommy Gallegos

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