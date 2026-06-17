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Riverside County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 75-year-old Indio woman

RSO
By
New
Published 10:52 AM

INDIO, Calif. — The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman from Indio.

Sarah Lynn Eades, 75, was last seen in the 84000 block of Indio Springs Parkway in the city of Indio. Authorities describe Eades as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, Eades was last seen wearing a black head scarf, a white shirt with blue stripes and long strips of material hanging from the front, dark blue jeans, and black shoes. She was also carrying a large black bag.

Deputies are urging anyone who may have seen Eades or has information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Dispatch Center at (800) 950-2444.

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