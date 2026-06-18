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DAP Health to donate holocaust artifacts to Tolerance Education Center

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Published 10:58 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – Two Holocaust-related artifacts discovered among donated items at a local Revivals resale store will be donated to the Tolerance Education Center in Rancho Mirage Thursday.

According to DAP Health, volunteers sorting donations found a Star of David badge and paper currency from the Lodz Ghetto dating back to 1940. The items were recently dropped off at a Revivals store and identified as artifacts connected to the Holocaust.

DAP Health CEO David Brinkman will formally present the artifacts to the Tolerance Education Center during a Rancho Mirage City Council meeting.

The artifacts will be preserved and used for educational purposes at the center.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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